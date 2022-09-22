New Big Money Means Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is -44.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $375.87 and a high of $731.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LRCX stock was last observed hovering at around $403.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.75% off its average median price target of $545.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.05% off the consensus price target high of $700.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.41% higher than the price target low of $450.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $398.65, the stock is -8.56% and -13.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -24.04% off its SMA200. LRCX registered -32.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.05.

The stock witnessed a -12.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.34%, and is -5.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $55.17B and $17.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.17 and Fwd P/E is 11.17. Profit margin for the company is 26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.06% and -45.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.99M, and float is at 136.68M with Short Float at 1.34%.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bettinger Douglas R, the company’s Chief Financial Officer & EVP. SEC filings show that Bettinger Douglas R sold 34,895 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $439.11 per share for a total of $15.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97821.0 shares.

Lam Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Meikle Scott Gerald (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $523.22 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20425.0 shares of the LRCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Lego Catherine P (Director) acquired 1,736 shares at an average price of $460.35 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 49,991 shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Who are the competitors?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -27.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.