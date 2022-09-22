New Big Money Means Lilium N.V. (LILM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) is -70.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $11.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LILM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.06, the stock is -9.13% and -19.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -46.53% off its SMA200. LILM registered -81.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.31%.

The stock witnessed a -11.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.97%, and is -8.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) has around 964 employees, a market worth around $607.99M and $0.05M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.00% and -82.33% from its 52-week high.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.10% this year

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.66M, and float is at 70.73M with Short Float at 8.38%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.