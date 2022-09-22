New Big Money Means OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is -34.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.21 and a high of $60.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMF stock was last observed hovering at around $33.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13%.

Currently trading at $32.70, the stock is -8.57% and -13.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -3.34% at the moment leaves the stock -26.42% off its SMA200. OMF registered -40.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.86%.

The stock witnessed a -10.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.75%, and is -5.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $4.11B and $5.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.97 and Fwd P/E is 4.20. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.54% and -45.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Analyst Forecasts

OneMain Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.54M, and float is at 115.31M with Short Float at 4.51%.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shulman Douglas H., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $37.08 per share for a total of $42642.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

OneMain Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Shulman Douglas H. (President and CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $40.23 per share for $40233.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the OMF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Shulman Douglas H. (President and CEO) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $40.64 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 348,612 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF).

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -66.17% down over the past 12 months and Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is -19.90% lower over the same period.