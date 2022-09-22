New Big Money Means Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) is -8.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.43 and a high of $192.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $141.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $188.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.66% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 5.63% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.55, the stock is -6.73% and -14.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -4.61% off its SMA200. SGEN registered -14.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.97%.

The stock witnessed a -14.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.57%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has around 2675 employees, a market worth around $25.97B and $1.78B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.26% and -26.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.20%).

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seagen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.10% this year

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.15M, and float is at 182.73M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Seagen Inc. (SGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIMPSON TODD E, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SIMPSON TODD E sold 4,186 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $154.41 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Seagen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that ROMP CHARLES R (EVP, Commercial) sold a total of 1,133 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $154.41 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59604.0 shares of the SGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, HIMES VAUGHN B (Chief Technical Officer) disposed off 3,584 shares at an average price of $154.41 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 67,183 shares of Seagen Inc. (SGEN).

Seagen Inc. (SGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading 32.31% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 30.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.