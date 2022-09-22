New Big Money Means Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) is -42.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.01 and a high of $36.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNCY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.76% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 31.61% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.73, the stock is -17.24% and -18.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -32.81% off its SMA200. SNCY registered -52.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.33.

The stock witnessed a -13.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.92%, and is -15.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) has around 2282 employees, a market worth around $982.34M and $791.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.36 and Fwd P/E is 9.65. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.78% and -57.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.06M, and float is at 57.74M with Short Float at 4.44%.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gyurci John, the company’s Chief Acct. Off. & VP, Finance. SEC filings show that Gyurci John sold 1,035 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $20.18 per share for a total of $20881.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3402.0 shares.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Davis Brian Edward (Chief Marketing Officer & SVP) sold a total of 916 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $24.34 per share for $22295.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1337.0 shares of the SNCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Davis Brian Edward (Chief Marketing Officer & SVP) disposed off 84 shares at an average price of $24.05 for $2020.0. The insider now directly holds 1,337 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY).