New Big Money Means Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is -20.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $166.49 and a high of $241.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $190.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $232.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.64% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 5.02% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $189.96, the stock is -1.60% and -2.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -9.31% off its SMA200. TSCO registered -8.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.05%.

The stock witnessed a -5.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.07%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $20.86B and $13.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.98 and Fwd P/E is 18.19. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.10% and -21.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.80%).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.59M, and float is at 110.33M with Short Float at 4.08%.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAMISON CYNTHIA T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JAMISON CYNTHIA T sold 7,150 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $207.62 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17130.0 shares.

Tractor Supply Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that JAMISON CYNTHIA T (Director) sold a total of 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $195.10 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24280.0 shares of the TSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Lawton III Harry A (President & CEO) disposed off 20,049 shares at an average price of $222.35 for $4.46 million. The insider now directly holds 74,964 shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -18.75% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -8.68% lower over the same period. AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is 28.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.