Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Volatility At 2.73%, Should You Add A Position?

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is 27.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $344.89 and a high of $497.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOC stock was last observed hovering at around $494.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13% off its average median price target of $510.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.99% off the consensus price target high of $560.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -19.92% lower than the price target low of $411.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $492.87, the stock is 1.72% and 3.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 11.72% off its SMA200. NOC registered 42.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.43%.

The stock witnessed a 1.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.47%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has around 88000 employees, a market worth around $76.23B and $34.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.72 and Fwd P/E is 18.32. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.91% and -0.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.80% this year

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.40M, and float is at 154.37M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHESTON SHEILA C., the company’s Corp. VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that CHESTON SHEILA C. sold 4,025 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $473.99 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25350.0 shares.

Northrop Grumman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Wilson Thomas L Jr (CVP and Pres. Space Systems) sold a total of 582 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $482.00 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2094.0 shares of the NOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Warden Kathy J (Chair, CEO and President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $481.87 for $4.82 million. The insider now directly holds 134,583 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC).

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 1.46% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -31.28% lower over the same period. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is 25.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.