Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) turns bullish with gain of 80.75 points

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) is -76.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.31, the stock is -79.05% and -83.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.71 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -78.09% off its SMA200. PGY registered -76.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -76.60%.

The stock witnessed a -86.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.00%, and is -80.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.49% over the week and 14.59% over the month.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has around 799 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $643.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.44% and -93.32% from its 52-week high.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

