Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Volatility At 20.23%, Should You Add A Position?

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) is -97.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $10.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QNGY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -26.59% and -36.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock -93.39% off its SMA200. QNGY registered -97.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.10%.

The stock witnessed a -31.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.15%, and is -37.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.23% over the week and 11.47% over the month.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $28.58M and $5.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.16. Distance from 52-week low is 4.48% and -97.92% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 136.09M, and float is at 93.55M with Short Float at 1.64%.

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times.