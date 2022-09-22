Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) is -47.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.22 and a high of $117.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STX stock was last observed hovering at around $59.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $59.53, the stock is -12.21% and -20.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -32.77% off its SMA200. STX registered -27.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.45%.

The stock witnessed a -22.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.86%, and is -5.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $12.29B and $11.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.12 and Fwd P/E is 8.16. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.53% and -49.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.00M, and float is at 205.79M with Short Float at 5.82%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUCZO STEPHEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $103.26 per share for a total of $5.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 272,297 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $108.01 per share for $29.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.44 million shares of the STX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Romano Gianluca (EVP & CFO) disposed off 20,495 shares at an average price of $107.36 for $2.2 million. The insider now directly holds 19,391 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX).

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetApp Inc. (NTAP) that is trading -25.81% down over the past 12 months and Western Digital Corporation (WDC) that is -37.30% lower over the same period. Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) is 7.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.