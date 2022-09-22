Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is -55.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.05 and a high of $80.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMAR stock was last observed hovering at around $35.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.69% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.16% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.29, the stock is -2.58% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -27.78% off its SMA200. SMAR registered -53.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.14%.

The stock witnessed a 0.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.03%, and is -9.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has around 2539 employees, a market worth around $4.66B and $657.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.77% and -57.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.70%).

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smartsheet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.90% this year

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.65M, and float is at 126.58M with Short Float at 3.09%.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Godbole Pete, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Godbole Pete sold 1,104 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $36.64 per share for a total of $40451.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15874.0 shares.

Smartsheet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Gomez Elena (Director) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $37.17 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6003.0 shares of the SMAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Hansen Megan (Chief People & Culture Officer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $38.04 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 4,155 shares of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR).

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 7.17% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -18.95% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -28.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.