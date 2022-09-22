SNDL Inc. (SNDL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -56.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $9.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.61% off the consensus price target high of $7.75 offered by analysts, but current levels are 35.14% higher than the price target low of $3.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.51, the stock is -8.09% and -10.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -44.05% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -63.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.08%.

The stock witnessed a -9.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.59%, and is -10.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $629.03M and $210.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.40% and -73.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Analyst Forecasts

SNDL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.40% this year

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.99M, and float is at 237.49M with Short Float at 8.26%.