Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is -10.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.80 and a high of $33.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBLK stock was last observed hovering at around $20.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.55% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 8.27% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.18, the stock is -2.51% and -14.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -21.63% off its SMA200. SBLK registered -0.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.05%.

The stock witnessed a -20.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.02%, and is -3.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.32 and Fwd P/E is 4.82. Profit margin for the company is 52.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.37% and -40.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.30% this year

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.22M, and float is at 93.36M with Short Float at 8.09%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) that is -0.33% lower over the past 12 months.