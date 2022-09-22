TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Volatility At 2.15%, Should You Add A Position?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is -3.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.38 and a high of $61.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTE stock was last observed hovering at around $48.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $47.80, the stock is -6.58% and -5.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -9.00% off its SMA200. TTE registered 7.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.85%.

The stock witnessed a -9.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.54%, and is -6.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has around 101309 employees, a market worth around $124.58B and $238.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.08 and Fwd P/E is 3.88. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.71% and -21.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

TotalEnergies SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 303.90% this year

The shares outstanding are 2.61B, and float is at 2.49B with Short Float at 0.15%.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 73.70% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 69.56% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 120.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.