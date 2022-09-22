VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is -30.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.25 and a high of $257.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $174.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.99%.

Currently trading at $176.72, the stock is -3.83% and -5.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -12.17% off its SMA200. VRSN registered -17.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.97%.

The stock witnessed a -9.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.01%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) has around 904 employees, a market worth around $18.91B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.08 and Fwd P/E is 25.29. Profit margin for the company is 59.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.83% and -31.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (165.10%).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Analyst Forecasts

VeriSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.80M, and float is at 106.21M with Short Float at 1.42%.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIDZOS D JAMES, the company’s Exec. Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that BIDZOS D JAMES sold 3,293 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $203.76 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

VeriSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that BIDZOS D JAMES (Exec. Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 12,707 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $200.04 per share for $2.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.69 million shares of the VRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, TOMLINSON TIMOTHY (Director) disposed off 685 shares at an average price of $186.80 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 15,692 shares of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is trading -26.88% down over the past 12 months and Zscaler Inc. (ZS) that is -36.89% lower over the same period. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is 29.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.