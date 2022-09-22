Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is -39.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.27 and a high of $47.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNO stock was last observed hovering at around $26.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.11% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -25.8% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.16, the stock is -6.42% and -11.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -31.55% off its SMA200. VNO registered -39.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.27%.

The stock witnessed a -8.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.46%, and is -5.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has around 3224 employees, a market worth around $4.74B and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.41 and Fwd P/E is 53.88. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.44% and -46.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Analyst Forecasts

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.80% this year

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.75M, and float is at 176.25M with Short Float at 9.32%.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fascitelli Michael D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fascitelli Michael D sold 119,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $41.97 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) that is trading -31.64% down over the past 12 months and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) that is -27.86% lower over the same period. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is -24.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.