Which institution holds the most shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) is -28.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.75 and a high of $13.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $7.78, the stock is -14.14% and -15.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -18.88% off its SMA200. ASTL registered -25.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.17%.

The stock witnessed a -11.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.50%, and is -11.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has around 2734 employees, a market worth around $842.81M and $2.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.24 and Fwd P/E is 3.34. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.39% and -43.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Analyst Forecasts

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 953.70% this year

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.67M, and float is at 94.19M with Short Float at 4.45%.