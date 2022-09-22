Which institution holds the most shares in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) is -49.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALPN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 58.76% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.01, the stock is -12.11% and -15.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -4.63% at the moment leaves the stock -22.31% off its SMA200. ALPN registered -28.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.70%.

The stock witnessed a -13.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.41%, and is -12.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $211.84M and $32.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.83% and -51.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.60%).

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.32M, and float is at 27.27M with Short Float at 5.13%.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L. bought 112,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $7.10 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.48 million shares.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Rickey James Paul (Senior VP and CFO) sold a total of 17,013 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $13.92 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7014.0 shares of the ALPN stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) that is -40.57% lower over the past 12 months.