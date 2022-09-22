Which institution holds the most shares in C3.ai Inc. (AI)

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is -57.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.37 and a high of $53.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.69% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.35, the stock is -16.95% and -28.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -38.27% off its SMA200. AI registered -71.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.48%.

The stock witnessed a -30.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.79%, and is -10.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $265.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.15% and -75.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.60% this year

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.84M, and float is at 90.86M with Short Float at 13.98%.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parkkinen Juho, the company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Parkkinen Juho sold 441 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $13.81 per share for a total of $6090.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,378 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $14.42 per share for $34291.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,120 shares at an average price of $18.19 for $38563.0. The insider now directly holds 363,926 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -18.95% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -28.38% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -28.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.