Which institution holds the most shares in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is -30.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.09 and a high of $28.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 21.74% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.00, the stock is -8.20% and -13.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -22.77% off its SMA200. IRT registered -11.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.61%.

The stock witnessed a -13.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.20%, and is -6.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has around 937 employees, a market worth around $3.97B and $443.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.35. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.50% and -36.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.30% this year

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.16M, and float is at 220.65M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -21.23% down over the past 12 months and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is -14.38% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -14.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.