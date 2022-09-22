Which institution holds the most shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is 4.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.64 and a high of $169.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JAZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $137.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.56% off its average median price target of $204.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.47% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 9.95% higher than the price target low of $148.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.28, the stock is -12.75% and -13.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -3.31% at the moment leaves the stock -10.38% off its SMA200. JAZZ registered 3.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.43%.

The stock witnessed a -15.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.58%, and is -12.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $8.62B and $3.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.41. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.29% and -21.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -230.80% this year

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.44M, and float is at 61.10M with Short Float at 4.54%.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Larkin Finbar, the company’s SVP, Technical Operations. SEC filings show that Larkin Finbar sold 63 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $150.00 per share for a total of $9450.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19606.0 shares.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that COZADD BRUCE C (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 7,703 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $153.18 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the JAZZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Pearce Samantha (SVP, Head of Europe & Internat) disposed off 531 shares at an average price of $156.98 for $83356.0. The insider now directly holds 11,309 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -0.76% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 0.00% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 17.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.