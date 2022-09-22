Which institution holds the most shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is -8.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.89 and a high of $6.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MUFG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $5.00, the stock is -2.04% and -4.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -12.92% off its SMA200. MUFG registered -15.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.93%.

The stock witnessed a -4.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.42%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has around 135049 employees, a market worth around $66.47B and $22.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.68 and Fwd P/E is 6.85. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.35% and -26.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 46.20% this year

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.59B, and float is at 12.35B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -18.52% down over the past 12 months and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is -14.20% lower over the same period. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is -21.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.