Which institution holds the most shares in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) is -79.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.25 and a high of $51.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYRS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $6.65, the stock is -11.43% and -20.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 7.43% at the moment leaves the stock -53.83% off its SMA200. SYRS registered -85.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.24.

The stock witnessed a -17.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.43%, and is -6.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.60% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $416.22M and $25.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.67% and -87.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.00%).

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.82M, and float is at 59.88M with Short Float at 6.43%.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olson Eric R, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Olson Eric R sold 2,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $3.47 per share for a total of $7655.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -76.64% down over the past 12 months.