Which Institutions Own Shares In Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is -29.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.44 and a high of $34.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXTA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.18% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 6.04% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.49, the stock is -6.91% and -6.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -12.15% off its SMA200. AXTA registered -17.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.21%.

The stock witnessed a -6.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.90%, and is -5.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $5.35B and $4.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.64 and Fwd P/E is 11.21. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.56% and -31.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.00M, and float is at 219.02M with Short Float at 2.96%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COOK WILLIAM M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COOK WILLIAM M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $24.64 per share for a total of $49280.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20320.0 shares.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Weaver Troy D. (SVP, Global Refinish) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $31.46 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27337.0 shares of the AXTA stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) that is trading -26.35% down over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is -22.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.