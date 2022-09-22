Which Institutions Own Shares In Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)?

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is -6.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.61 and a high of $137.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $116.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.38% off its average median price target of $165.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.59% off the consensus price target high of $202.88 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 15.76% higher than the price target low of $135.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.45, the stock is -4.82% and -5.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -5.57% off its SMA200. CNI registered -0.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

The stock witnessed a -8.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.12%, and is -4.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 27930 employees, a market worth around $80.93B and $11.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.76 and Fwd P/E is 21.64. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.35% and -16.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a “Hold”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 690.00M, and float is at 680.88M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -4.74% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) that is 11.11% higher over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -1.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.