Which Institutions Own Shares In Genpact Limited (G)?

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is -14.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.68 and a high of $54.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The G stock was last observed hovering at around $45.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $45.55, the stock is -1.76% and -2.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -0.13% off its SMA200. G registered -5.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.59%.

The stock witnessed a -4.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.56%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Genpact Limited (G) has around 109600 employees, a market worth around $8.38B and $4.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.35 and Fwd P/E is 14.86. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.89% and -15.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Genpact Limited (G) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Genpact Limited (G) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.42M, and float is at 169.27M with Short Float at 0.86%.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Genpact Limited (G) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by White Heather, the company’s SVP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that White Heather sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $46.62 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29929.0 shares.

Genpact Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Kalra Balkrishan (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 10,726 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $46.19 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the G stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, White Heather (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 713 shares at an average price of $45.96 for $32769.0. The insider now directly holds 29,929 shares of Genpact Limited (G).

Genpact Limited (G): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -19.85% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -1.64% lower over the same period.