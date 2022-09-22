Which Institutions Own Shares In Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is -21.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.52 and a high of $249.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITW stock was last observed hovering at around $194.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.12% off its average median price target of $208.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.64% off the consensus price target high of $234.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -9.5% lower than the price target low of $176.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $192.72, the stock is -3.57% and -3.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -8.78% off its SMA200. ITW registered -9.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.31%.

The stock witnessed a -6.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.25%, and is -2.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $59.90B and $15.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.84 and Fwd P/E is 20.02. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.07% and -22.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.60M, and float is at 308.62M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schlitz Lei Zhang, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Schlitz Lei Zhang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $205.34 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7803.0 shares.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that SANTI ERNEST SCOTT (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 148,789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $231.44 per share for $34.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the ITW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Schlitz Lei Zhang (Executive Vice President) disposed off 8,800 shares at an average price of $241.16 for $2.12 million. The insider now directly holds 7,249 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -35.65% down over the past 12 months and Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) that is -18.77% lower over the same period. Amphenol Corporation (APH) is -2.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.