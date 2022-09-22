Which Institutions Own Shares In Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) is -91.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $35.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SDIG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is -27.63% and -47.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -5.98% at the moment leaves the stock -82.43% off its SMA200. SDIG registered a loss of -89.11% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -42.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.52%, and is -25.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.14% over the week and 10.91% over the month.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $59.17M and $80.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.08. Profit margin for the company is -49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.98% and -96.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.20% this year

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.34M, and float is at 19.33M with Short Float at 14.44%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beard Gregory A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Beard Gregory A bought 602,409 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $1.66 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) that is -75.26% lower over the past 12 months. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is -67.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.