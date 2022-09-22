Who are the Institutional Holders in ADT Inc. (ADT)?

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is -4.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.63% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.05, the stock is 1.51% and 5.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 7.97% off its SMA200. ADT registered 1.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.64%.

The stock witnessed a 5.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.26%, and is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

ADT Inc. (ADT) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $7.37B and $5.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.07. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.17% and -22.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

ADT Inc. (ADT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADT Inc. (ADT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.30% this year

ADT Inc. (ADT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 902.99M, and float is at 786.46M with Short Float at 1.02%.

ADT Inc. (ADT) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at ADT Inc. (ADT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 29 times.

ADT Inc. (ADT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allegion plc (ALLE) that is trading -32.65% down over the past 12 months and The Brink’s Company (BCO) that is -21.45% lower over the same period. Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) is -36.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.