Who are the Institutional Holders in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW)?

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) is -12.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.19 and a high of $10.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BW stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -21.08% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.87, the stock is -2.54% and 2.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 3.94% off its SMA200. BW registered 30.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.64%.

The stock witnessed a 6.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.65%, and is -5.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $689.73M and $777.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.20 and Fwd P/E is 18.18. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.64% and -24.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 204.70% this year

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.03M, and float is at 84.99M with Short Float at 2.95%.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dziewisz John J, the company’s General Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Dziewisz John J sold 2,733 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $8.10 per share for a total of $22137.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Dziewisz John J (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 1,094 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $7.79 per share for $8528.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the BW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Dziewisz John J (General Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 2,050 shares at an average price of $8.05 for $16502.0. The insider now directly holds 144,701 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW).