Who are the Institutional Holders in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is -18.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $7.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.52% off the consensus price target high of $8.02 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 4.41% higher than the price target low of $4.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.77, the stock is 2.88% and 4.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -10.19% off its SMA200. BBVA registered -22.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.88%.

The stock witnessed a 5.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.38%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has around 112465 employees, a market worth around $30.81B and $16.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.47. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.37% and -34.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.24B, and float is at 6.24B with Short Float at 0.02%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -26.25% down over the past 12 months and Banco de Chile (BCH) that is -5.30% lower over the same period. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is 20.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.