Who are the Institutional Holders in Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) is 9.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.47 and a high of $37.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.92% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -20.15% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.03, the stock is -5.41% and 3.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 18.15% off its SMA200. BE registered 29.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.05%.

The stock witnessed a -2.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.61%, and is -9.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has around 1719 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $994.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 130.60. Profit margin for the company is -28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.50% and -35.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Analyst Forecasts

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.50% this year

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.51M, and float is at 160.23M with Short Float at 10.06%.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, the company’s EVP, GC & Secretary. SEC filings show that SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE sold 3,345 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $24.64 per share for a total of $82421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Sridhar KR (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $24.59 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the BE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Griffiths Glen (EVP, Services) disposed off 2,115 shares at an average price of $24.71 for $52262.0. The insider now directly holds 345,909 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE).