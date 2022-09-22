Who are the Institutional Holders in Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA)?

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) is -82.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CABA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 77.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -40.80% and -47.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -8.56% at the moment leaves the stock -70.64% off its SMA200. CABA registered -94.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.40%.

The stock witnessed a -59.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.12%, and is -23.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.66% over the week and 16.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -6.67% and -95.50% from its 52-week high.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.90% this year

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.99M, and float is at 27.76M with Short Float at 12.38%.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by 5AM Ventures V, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that 5AM Ventures V, L.P. sold 295,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $3.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.