Who are the Institutional Holders in Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is -18.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $11.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UUUU stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $11.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 19.56% higher than the price target low of $7.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.25, the stock is -13.27% and -5.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -13.28% off its SMA200. UUUU registered -9.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.61%.

The stock witnessed a 9.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.73%, and is -13.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $984.86M and $11.78M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 625.00. Distance from 52-week low is 33.26% and -45.13% from its 52-week high.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.58M, and float is at 155.08M with Short Float at 14.82%.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $9.96 per share for a total of $49800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Energy Fuels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $9.33 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the UUUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Kirkwood Robert W. (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.77 for $57700.0. The insider now directly holds 405,443 shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU).

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -29.31% down over the past 12 months and Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) that is -12.77% lower over the same period.