Who are the Institutional Holders in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)?

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) is -86.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HARP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is -37.16% and -47.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -11.86% at the moment leaves the stock -71.53% off its SMA200. HARP registered -87.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.78%.

The stock witnessed a -40.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.26%, and is -37.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.88% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $37.41M and $23.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -10.34% and -88.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-200.90%).

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.40% this year

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.04M, and float is at 30.57M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.