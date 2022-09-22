Who are the Institutional Holders in Open Text Corporation (OTEX)?

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) is -41.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.88 and a high of $52.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTEX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.55% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 18.03% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.87, the stock is -10.61% and -22.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -32.00% off its SMA200. OTEX registered -44.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.09%.

The stock witnessed a -25.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.64%, and is -6.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has around 14800 employees, a market worth around $7.67B and $3.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.09 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.04% and -47.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Open Text Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.60% this year

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.21M, and float is at 265.07M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -55.67% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -3.09% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -1.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.