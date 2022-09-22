Who are the Institutional Holders in Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)?

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) is 9.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.32 and a high of $35.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPCH stock was last observed hovering at around $31.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.1% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.78% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.16, the stock is -2.78% and -4.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 10.18% off its SMA200. OPCH registered 24.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.60%.

The stock witnessed a -3.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.07%, and is -4.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has around 5430 employees, a market worth around $5.66B and $3.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.32 and Fwd P/E is 32.94. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.15% and -12.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Option Care Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.62M, and float is at 155.16M with Short Float at 3.06%.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pate R Carter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pate R Carter sold 1,923 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $30.65 per share for a total of $58940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97458.0 shares.

Option Care Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 11,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $33.01 per share for $363.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26.25 million shares of the OPCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Pate R Carter (Director) disposed off 1,923 shares at an average price of $33.37 for $64171.0. The insider now directly holds 99,381 shares of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH).