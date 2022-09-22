Who are the Institutional Holders in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI)?

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is -43.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $24.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.14% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 40.65% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.09, the stock is -21.66% and -26.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -5.70% at the moment leaves the stock -33.99% off its SMA200. SWBI registered -51.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.66%.

The stock witnessed a -29.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.98%, and is -16.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) has around 1715 employees, a market worth around $480.18M and $673.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.96 and Fwd P/E is 5.41. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.95% and -58.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.50%).

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.74M, and float is at 45.00M with Short Float at 9.17%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT ROBERT L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCOTT ROBERT L sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $11.95 per share for a total of $29875.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93573.0 shares.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that SCOTT ROBERT L (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $14.80 per share for $29600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88002.0 shares of the SWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, SCOTT ROBERT L (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $13.20 for $19800.0. The insider now directly holds 90,002 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI).