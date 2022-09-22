Who are the Institutional Holders in Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is -50.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.21 and a high of $26.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.6% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 26.12% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.82, the stock is -17.95% and -22.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -4.83% at the moment leaves the stock -37.49% off its SMA200. TROX registered -49.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.80%.

The stock witnessed a -21.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.94%, and is -11.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.21 and Fwd P/E is 3.18. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.19% and -55.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.90% this year

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.87M, and float is at 114.52M with Short Float at 3.55%.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carlson Timothy C, the company’s SVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Carlson Timothy C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $15.86 per share for a total of $79291.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Tronox Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Neuman Jeffrey N (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $16.04 per share for $48120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the TROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Neuman Jeffrey N (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $18.22 for $54660.0. The insider now directly holds 186,312 shares of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX).