Who are the Institutional Holders in Zymergen Inc. (ZY)?

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) is -61.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $14.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.15% off the consensus price target high of $2.60 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.15% higher than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is 2.37% and 2.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -21.35% off its SMA200. ZY registered -80.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.61%.

The stock witnessed a 7.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.69%, and is -6.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.30% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) has around 507 employees, a market worth around $279.31M and $14.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 133.64% and -82.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.80%).

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zymergen Inc. (ZY) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.10% this year

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.48M, and float is at 97.57M with Short Float at 2.96%.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Zymergen Inc. (ZY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singh Enakshi, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Singh Enakshi sold 3,928 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $2.21 per share for a total of $8681.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Zymergen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Kim Mina (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 3,410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $2.21 per share for $7536.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ZY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Serber Zachariah (Chief Science Officer) disposed off 3,268 shares at an average price of $2.21 for $7222.0. The insider now directly holds 2,551,685 shares of Zymergen Inc. (ZY).

Zymergen Inc. (ZY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -11.95% down over the past 12 months.