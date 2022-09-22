Who is the Top Investor In Confluent Inc. (CFLT)?

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) is -68.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.48 and a high of $94.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.71% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 13.43% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.24, the stock is -9.48% and -11.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -38.04% off its SMA200. CFLT registered -63.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.65%.

The stock witnessed a -12.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.12%, and is -11.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has around 1981 employees, a market worth around $7.18B and $488.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.06% and -74.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.80%).

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.80% this year

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.27M, and float is at 139.22M with Short Float at 8.52%.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Confluent Inc. (CFLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FENTON PETER H, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that FENTON PETER H sold 191,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $30.39 per share for a total of $5.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

Confluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that LASKY MITCHELL (10% Owner) sold a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $32.10 per share for $8.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.26 million shares of the CFLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Puttagunta Chetan (10% Owner) disposed off 31,926 shares at an average price of $32.26 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 150,771 shares of Confluent Inc. (CFLT).