Who is the Top Investor In Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)?

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) is -50.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $1.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DGLY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -10.66% and -25.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -12.12% at the moment leaves the stock -44.47% off its SMA200. DGLY registered -59.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.83%.

The stock witnessed a -29.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.21%, and is -2.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.28% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) has around 146 employees, a market worth around $21.76M and $36.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.87. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.94% and -67.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Ally Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 517.30% this year

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.66M, and float is at 44.21M with Short Float at 7.57%.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is trading -31.69% down over the past 12 months and National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) that is -14.67% lower over the same period. Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is -33.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.