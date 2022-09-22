Who is the Top Investor In Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is -46.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.51 and a high of $179.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $88.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.03% off its average median price target of $174.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.76% off the consensus price target high of $201.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 28.76% higher than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.91, the stock is -12.17% and -20.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -32.87% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered -50.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.92%.

The stock witnessed a -21.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.00%, and is -7.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 40.05 and Fwd P/E is 9.89. Distance from 52-week low is -1.81% and -51.52% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.20% this year

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.83M, and float is at 122.18M with Short Float at 3.56%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 10 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $25.87 per share for a total of $259.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that WARGO J DAVID (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $110.76 per share for $11076.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1001.0 shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, WARGO J DAVID (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $110.76 for $33228.0. The insider now directly holds 32,214 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -28.38% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -28.59% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -29.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.