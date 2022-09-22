Who is the Top Investor In Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is 14.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.67 and a high of $75.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLLI stock was last observed hovering at around $57.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.99% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -16.94% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.47, the stock is 0.49% and -5.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 12.42% off its SMA200. OLLI registered -8.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.17%.

The stock witnessed a -9.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.05%, and is 6.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $1.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.22 and Fwd P/E is 21.58. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.22% and -22.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.10% this year

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.58M, and float is at 58.50M with Short Float at 10.41%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FLEISHMAN STANLEY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FLEISHMAN STANLEY bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $63.53 per share for a total of $63530.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48448.0 shares.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -29.10% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -5.77% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 9.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.