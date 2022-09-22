Who is the Top Investor In Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)?

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) is -63.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $2.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 52.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is -6.65% and -13.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 6.01% at the moment leaves the stock -37.21% off its SMA200. ORTX registered -80.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.79%.

The stock witnessed a -11.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.02%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) has around 259 employees, a market worth around $64.89M and $11.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.48% and -82.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.20%).

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orchard Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.86M, and float is at 81.79M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THOMAS FRANK E, the company’s. SEC filings show that THOMAS FRANK E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $7474.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52081.0 shares.

Orchard Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Gaspar Bobby (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $0.74 per share for $11085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the ORTX stock.