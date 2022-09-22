Who is the Top Investor In SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)?

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) is -56.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $7.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SDC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.6% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -14.44% lower than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is -14.20% and -18.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -43.91% off its SMA200. SDC registered -84.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.29.

The stock witnessed a -24.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.49%, and is -8.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.41% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $443.89M and $541.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.48% and -85.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SmileDirectClub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.82M, and float is at 116.97M with Short Float at 20.60%.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALLMAN RICHARD F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALLMAN RICHARD F sold 100,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76822.0 shares.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -68.03% down over the past 12 months. Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is -8.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.