Who is the Top Investor In The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is -39.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $214.22 and a high of $354.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHW stock was last observed hovering at around $218.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.99% off its average median price target of $275.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.2% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 4.96% higher than the price target low of $225.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $213.84, the stock is -8.19% and -11.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -19.90% off its SMA200. SHW registered -26.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.52%.

The stock witnessed a -11.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.33%, and is -5.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has around 61626 employees, a market worth around $56.00B and $20.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.15 and Fwd P/E is 20.55. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.18% and -39.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Sherwin-Williams Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.10M, and float is at 237.29M with Short Float at 0.80%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Binns Justin T, the company’s President, The Americas Group. SEC filings show that Binns Justin T sold 1,542 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $259.99 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6877.0 shares.

The Sherwin-Williams Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that MORIKIS JOHN G (Chairman, President & CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $259.55 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the SHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Mistysyn Allen J (SVP – Finance & CFO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $253.91 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 43,908 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW).

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -18.75% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -8.68% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -34.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.