Who is the Top Investor In XP Inc. (XP)?

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -31.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.97 and a high of $46.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $135.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.13% off the consensus price target high of $287.78 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 83.23% higher than the price target low of $117.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.76, the stock is -1.82% and -2.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -22.05% off its SMA200. XP registered -56.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.37%.

The stock witnessed a 1.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.40%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6192 employees, a market worth around $11.85B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.17 and Fwd P/E is 2.44. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.44% and -57.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.50% this year

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 558.71M, and float is at 408.50M with Short Float at 2.40%.