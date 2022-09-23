A peek at Barclays PLC (BCS): Who has invested in It?

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is -27.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $12.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $10.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.11% off the consensus price target high of $16.41 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 8.73% higher than the price target low of $8.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.53, the stock is -4.02% and -4.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.37 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -14.14% off its SMA200. BCS registered -24.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.25%.

The stock witnessed a -4.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.70%, and is -6.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Barclays PLC (BCS) has around 81600 employees, a market worth around $30.18B and $23.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.60. Distance from 52-week low is 9.45% and -38.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Barclays PLC (BCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barclays PLC (BCS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 323.70% this year

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.17B, and float is at 3.98B with Short Float at 0.34%.

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading -9.83% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -27.59% lower over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -27.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.