A peek at Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who has invested in It?

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is -23.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.09 and a high of $46.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $31.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2%.

Currently trading at $29.96, the stock is -7.07% and -7.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.09 million and changing -3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -18.28% off its SMA200. DAL registered -27.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.28%.

The stock witnessed a -8.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.35%, and is -9.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has around 83000 employees, a market worth around $19.91B and $41.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.57 and Fwd P/E is 5.62. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.64% and -35.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Analyst Forecasts

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/13/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.20% this year

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 641.20M, and float is at 638.86M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bastian Edward H, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bastian Edward H sold 47,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $31.58 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Taylor David S (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $29.31 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43010.0 shares of the DAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Smith Joanne D (EVP & Chief People Officer) disposed off 7,704 shares at an average price of $41.48 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 113,153 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -34.85% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is -24.58% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -38.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.